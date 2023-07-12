Colorado lawmaker argues Space Command dispute is at center of Air Force funding pause

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sen. John Hickenlooper is blasting an Alabama lawmaker for what he is calling a “dangerous and harmful” decision to hold up Department of Defense funding.

Hickenlooper suggested the Air Force’s recent move to pause bonuses and some personnel moves stems from the ongoing political firestorm over Space Command’s permanent headquarters: will it stay in Colorado Springs or move to Huntsville, Alabama?

Congressman Mike Rogers represents Alabama and is the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor turned U.S. Senator, accused Rogers of blocking a routine budget issue -- one that is now impacting thousands of service members.

In a strongly worded statement, Hickenlooper likened the move to that of a hostage taker.

“Chairman Mike Rogers’ decision to block the Department of Defense from routinely reallocating funds is dangerous and harmful. The Alabama delegation is holding our military service members hostage. They are risking our national security to get what they want,” the statement read in part.

The Space Command saga has been ongoing since 2021, when the Trump administration announced plans to relocate the headquarters to Alabama. Colorado lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have come out strongly against the move, arguing it was purely based on what former President Donald Trump desired, rather than what was best for that branch. Earlier this year, Alabama lawmakers railed against that claim, stating that the independent audits and reviews Colorado officials called for ultimately proved Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville was the best location for Space Command.

Then in May, a national media outlet reported the White House may be preparing to stop plans to move the Command to Huntsville, citing multiple U.S. officials who believed the Biden administration may be concerned about disrupting operations with a move.

For his part, former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers stated in June that following a conversation with the president ahead of the Air Force Academy graduation, he felt “very optimistic” that Space Command would remain in the Pikes Peak region.

Alabama lawmakers are asking for a full review and a final decision on Space Command.

11 News checked with the Air Force and are told the funding pause will not affect PCS orders for Guardians, but there are nearly 150 airmen at Colorado Space Force bases who may be affected.

