3 ‘Heavily decomposed bodies’ found near a campground in Colorado

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after remains belonging to three people were found near a Colorado campground.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sunday just before 5 p.m. from a hiker who found remains near the Gold Creek Campground. The campground is northeast of Gunnison.

“At approximately 8:02 AM on Monday, July 10th, 2023, Investigators with the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office located the campsite and discovered two additional heavily decomposed deceased individuals within the campsite,” a release from the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office reads. “It appeared the individuals have been deceased for a substantial period of time. The identities of the deceased individuals are not being released at this time. The cause of the three individuals’ deaths is pending the completion of an autopsy. There are no known risks to residents or outdoor enthusiasts recreating in the area associated with this unfortunate event. No further information at this time.”

It isn’t clear if the deaths are considered suspicious.

