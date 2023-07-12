2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two Birmingham firefighters have been taken to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed that Birmingham Police are conducting a shooting investigation at Station 9 in the Norwood community.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the firefighters were “seriously injured” as a result of the shooting.

He said they are trying to determine who the suspect is and what the motivation was.

“At this point in time, we believe this might have been a targeted attack. We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack but that is one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point in time,” Thurmond said. “It’s very unusual for someone to target one of our fire stations.”

“In my 25 years on the job, this is my worst day. This is awful,” said Orlando Reynolds with Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers are on scene in a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
Suspect dead after large police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Shooting at law enforcement 7/11/2023
No law enforcement injured after suspect with felony warrants shoots at officers, deputies
Photos tied to a massive drug investigation in Colorado.
More than 400 pounds of meth seized in Colorado drug case, possible ties to Mexican drug cartel
Suspicious death at south Pueblo park under investigation
McGinley
Man suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado lawmaker argues Space Command dispute is at center of Air Force funding pause
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021.
Emmy nominations announced as deadline for actors strike looms
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses NATO, challenges facing world
Officials examine a wrecked tractor-trailer that a Greyhound bus collided with on the exit ramp...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois