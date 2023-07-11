US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto...
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.

NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers are on scene in a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
Suspect dead after large police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Powerball generic graphic.
Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in Colorado, unclaimed as of Monday morning
Bryan Petersen.
Man accused of shooting at a mother and child during suspected road rage incident in Colorado Springs
Photos tied to a massive drug investigation in Colorado.
More than 400 pounds of meth seized in Colorado drug case, possible ties to Mexican drug cartel
Marlissia Anderson said she does everything for her daughter. Now, that includes finding a...
‘She’s lost and mama is worried’: Colorado Springs mother forced to start from scratch after fire displaces her family

Latest News

FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts
President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
Zelenskyy says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing nine-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas