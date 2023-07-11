Take extra precautions on hot playgrounds, 14-month-old boy suffered second degree burns in Castle Rock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 14-month-old boy is recovering after receiving second degree burns on a playground in Douglas County. His grandmother has this to say.

“One of my grandsons brought him to me and he was just screaming and crying and I couldn’t understand what was going on,” said Peggy Robbins, Grandmother. “I sat down to console him and he kept grabbing his foot. I looked at the bottom of it and the skin on both feet was just completely burnt off.”

Our sister station in Denver says the boy had a cast on each foot for a little over a week. Now, the little boy is healing and doctors say they don’t expect any long lasting effects. This happened at Butterfield Crossing Park in Castle Rock last month.

The City of Castle Rock says there are numerous signs indicating surfaces may be hot. Officials say the little boy was playing on rubber ground at the playground that got too hot.

Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighters are warning parents to take extra precaution on playgrounds. Firefighters say it is as easy as touching the playground equipment yourself before your kids get on. If it is too hot for your hands and feet, it will be too hot for your little ones.

Firefighters tell 11 News surfaces at playgrounds can get hot pretty quickly. Concrete can reach temperatures of up to 130 degrees, the asphalt goes up to 160 degrees and rubber can go up to 190 degrees. Firefighters say it only takes three seconds to start feeling a burn on these hot surfaces.

Parents and guardians can start noticing a first degree burn by the color of the skin on the impacted area. A second degree burn is determined once the skin in that area starts blistering.

“Even in those situations, those kids are going to be able to tell you pretty quickly that something is not right,” said Andrew Cooper, Medical Lieutenant, CSFD. “This particular case, this was a 14 month old so they are just going to be crying and reaching for the area that was unprotected. That’s a good indication that something is wrong and it’s a good opportunity to look at it.”

The Colorado Springs City Parks Department tells 11 News they are taking steps to help reduce heat injuries on playgrounds. The City Parks Department says they have added paint to coat the equipment. The department also got rid of exposed metal. Some pieces of equipment can reach temperatures in the 100s when direct sunlight touches it.

The City Parks Department has also canopies at a few playgrounds to provide shade on those warmer days. The City Parks Department is recommending for parents and guardians to touch the playground equipment before their little ones get on them.

“Even planning your week accordingly or finding those play structures that are covered,” said Eric Becker, Park Maintenance and Operation, Parks Dept. “Definitely supervision. I think one of the best things is to put your hands on stuff. If you would suspect that something is hot because of the direct sun that day, touch it with your hand first and make sure that it’s going to be safe for your child to go down.”

The City Parks Department also recommends coming to the parks earlier in the day or later in the afternoon when its cooler.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.