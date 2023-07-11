Suspicious death at south Pueblo park under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A body found at a Pueblo park is now under investigation.

Pueblo police say the death is considered suspicious.

The body was found early Tuesday morning at Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park. The park is currently closed for the police investigation. No further information about the case has been released, including whether the deceased is a man or woman.

Anyone with information is urged to cal the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

