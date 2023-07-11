Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66, reports say

FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on...
FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Soap star Andrea Evans died at the age of 66 after a battle with breast cancer.

The actress best known for her roles in “One Life to Live,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Passions” died Sunday at her home in Pasadena, California, Evans’ representative Nick Leicht told USA Today.

“She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Leicht told USA Today in a statement.

Her husband of more than 30 years, Stephen Rodriquez, told People magazine his wife was a “remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her.”

“Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease,” Rodriquez told People in a statement.

Evans’ husband went on to say that cancer may have killed his wife, but her spirit is alive and lives on.

She leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter, Kylie, who told People her mom was her best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers are on scene in a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
Suspect dead after large police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Bryan Petersen.
Man accused of shooting at a mother and child during suspected road rage incident in Colorado Springs
Photos tied to a massive drug investigation in Colorado.
More than 400 pounds of meth seized in Colorado drug case, possible ties to Mexican drug cartel
Powerball generic graphic.
Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in Colorado, unclaimed as of Monday morning
Marlissia Anderson said she does everything for her daughter. Now, that includes finding a...
‘She’s lost and mama is worried’: Colorado Springs mother forced to start from scratch after fire displaces her family

Latest News

Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police, SWAT involved in possible hostage standoff with man at Caesars Palace
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides Aretha Franklin will found in her couch is a valid document
A California deputy rescued three puppies found abandoned on the roadside.
‘They looked sad’: Deputy rescues 3 puppies found abandoned on roadside
Fans watch as LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman looks on from the driving range before the first round...
Saudi investment in PGA Tour will top $1 billion; Norman will exit as LIV’s CEO, tour executive says
A pit bull in poor shape was found in the Denver area, a reward is being offered for...
Dog found along a trail in Colorado in horrible shape, reward offered to find owner