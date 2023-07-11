Shelter in place ordered in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking people living in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood to stay indoors while officers respond to a barricaded suspect.

Multiple police officers have a street blocked off near Maxwell Rd. and Potter Dr., a neighborhood close to the Citadel Mall.

A KKTV crew on scene says it appears that officers have guns drawn and pointed toward a vehicle in the area.

In a Peak Alert from CSPD, residents in the area of 600 Potter Dr. are being asked to “stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors” and stay away from the area during the police response.

11 News has reached out to police for more information on the shelter-in-place order, but further details have not been provided yet.

