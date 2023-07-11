Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - ProRodeo World Champion and rising stars from across North American are making their way to Colorado Springs’ annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Around 200 contestants from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will compete for a piece of the more than $1 million payout.

Starting July 11th at 4 P.M., people can start to come into the PPOBR Fan Zone, visit the many vendors, and get in on the western wear. The rodeo itself starts right at 7 P.M.

Sellouts are expected especially for Friday and Saturday. To purchase a ticket click here.

