No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot now $725 million

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No winning ticket drawn Monday means the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $725 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the seventh-highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $725 million paid out in yearly increments or a $366 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $253 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers are on scene in a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
Suspect dead after large police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Bryan Petersen.
Man accused of shooting at a mother and child during suspected road rage incident in Colorado Springs
Photos tied to a massive drug investigation in Colorado.
More than 400 pounds of meth seized in Colorado drug case, possible ties to Mexican drug cartel
Powerball generic graphic.
Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in Colorado, unclaimed as of Monday morning
Marlissia Anderson said she does everything for her daughter. Now, that includes finding a...
‘She’s lost and mama is worried’: Colorado Springs mother forced to start from scratch after fire displaces her family

Latest News

Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.
NFL’s Watt brothers make history on Wheaties box
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
Shooting at law enforcement 7/11/2023
No law enforcement injured after suspect with felony warrants shoots at officers, deputies