No one injured after suspect with felony warrants shot at law enforcement

Shooting at law enforcement 7/11/2023
Shooting at law enforcement 7/11/2023(KKTV/Matt Kroschel)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:52 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting at law enforcement is under investigation.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Manitou Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were doing a traffic stop for a suspect with felony warrants along W. Colorado Avenue and Ridge Road. According to the City of Manitou Springs spokesperson, the suspect resisted arrest, which caused law enforcement to use force.

During the arrest, officials say the suspect fired one round at law enforcement. No law enforcement officials were injured, and the suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being arrested.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect Tuesday morning. We will update this article as we learn more.

