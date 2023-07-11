New ‘Strike Team’ created to battle wildfires in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven fire agencies are partnering up to create a new Strike Team in El Paso County to battle wildfires.

The team’s goal is to be available at any time to respond immediately to wildfires in El Paso County.

“The team will consist of 5 Type VI fire engines (brush trucks) from several fire agencies along with a strike team leader (battalion chief),” part of a joint news release reads. “Without this collaboration, mutual aid responses to fires could take longer to dispatch which would cost precious time. While the Pikes Peak Fire Chief’s Council has supported mutual aid strike teams in the past, this new system will improve efficiency and increase safety for both firefighters and communities throughout El Paso County.”

The following fire agencies are part of what is being called the Pikes Peak Mutual Aid Type 6 Strike Team:

• Black Forest Fire Rescue

• Cimarron Hills Fire Department

• City of Fountain Fire Department

• Colorado Springs Fire Department

• Falcon Fire Protection District

• Monument Fire District

• Security Fire Department

Other agencies partnering up with this team include Colorado Springs Utilities, El Paso County Wildland, Southern Colorado Wildland Crew an the United States Air Force Academy Fire Department.

“El Paso County has witnessed some of the most devastating wildfires in Colorado history including the Waldo Canyon Fire and Black Forest Fire,” the release adds. “Time is of the essence in wind-driven wildfires in the wildland-urban interface. The Pikes Peak Fire Chief’s Council has diligently worked together to refine the process for a faster response to incidents no matter the location in the county.”

More information on the team will be released to the public on July 18.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.