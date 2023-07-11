New police academy proposed to city council, would be funded by excess taxpayer dollars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -You may decide whether Colorado Springs keeps excess tax funds to help build a new police training academy.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said he hopes to ask voters to retain $5 million from funds that would typically go back to taxpayers in the form of a Tabor refund.

One of my top priorities as your mayor is public safety. That is why I plan to ask voters in November to let the City use excess tax revenue to create a new police academy to improve training. This will be an important step to help make Colorado Springs a safer community. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/S0U8jvgLnj — Mayor Yemi (@MayorofCOS) July 10, 2023

On Monday, both Mayor Mobolade and Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez spoke before city council about the potential ballot measure.

Chief Vasquez said they want to host a police training academy every 15 weeks, but with the limited space at their current facility, it’s not possible.

“You have heard me talk about the need for getting police officers on the street as quickly as possible,” said Vasquez during the council meeting.

Before Colorado Springs officer get to the streets, they have to complete rigorous training. While it may have worked in the past at their facility of Murray Boulevard, police say they have outgrown the space.

Chief Vasquez said if they want to expand their force they will need more space.

The mayor and chief asked city council during a work session to approve a ballot initiative to use up to $5 million in excess Tabor money to help fund it.

“We do not know what the cost is but what I can tell you is that we have looked at some other cities that have built a new training academy. They could cost upwards of $30 million to $40 million. With the potential $5 million asked that we are trying to retain, it would give us the ability to act quickly,” said Mobolade to council members.

Council members had mixed reactions.

“I think we can wear out our welcome or go to the well once to often, where we continuously ask to keep our citizens, our taxpayers refunds for our good ideas,” said Council Member Dave Donelson.

“When it’s refunded, not all of our citizens get that refund, but a project like this, every one of the citizens benefits,” said Council Member Yolanda Avila.

Colorado Springs Police said they have already saved $1.8 million through budgeting.

City council is scheduled to take up the discussion again in two weeks.

