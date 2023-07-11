Man suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs

Michael Smith
Michael Smith(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, Colorado Springs Police announced the charges for 40-year-old James McGinley as he’s suspected of manslaughter and assault. Police were called to an area near N. Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street on May 16 for the reported assault. The victim, 52-year-old Michael Smith, passed away on June 24.

The death of Smith marks the 15th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023.

