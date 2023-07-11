Help a local child: Backpack Bash is now accepting donations!

BACKPACK BASH
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Help a local child get off to a strong start this coming school year!

Colorado Springs’ annual Backpack Bash is in full swing, with drop-off locations around the city open and ready for your donations!

For families struggling financially, getting school supplies for their children can be exceedingly difficult. This is where Backpack Bash -- and your generous donations! -- comes in.

Through the collaboration of more than 70 nonprofits, churches, businesses and more, Backpack Bash is an organized donation drive to get backpacks for kids. This year, the goal is 12,000 backpacks!

Below are seven Walmarts across El Paso County where you can drop off a brand new backpack through Saturday! Donations bins are set up in the front of the store.

Platte, 3201 E. Platte Ave, Colorado Springs

8th Street, 707 S 8th St., Colorado Springs

Razorback, 8250 Razorback Road, Colorado Springs

Powers, 1571 Space Center Drive, Colorado Springs

Falcon, 11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon

Woodmen, 5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs

Monument, 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument

Walmarts in Castle Rock (133 Sam Walton Lane) and Woodland Park (19600 Highway 24) also have donation bins at their stores.

In addition, a number of churches and businesses are accepting donations. Click here for a full list.

Your donated backpack will be filled with school supplies and given to a local child! Families can sign up now for one of two pickup dates, July 29 and Aug. 5. Children must be present to receive a backpack. Click here for pickup locations and for more on how to register.

