Dog found along a trail in Colorado in horrible shape, reward offered to find owner

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered to help track down the owner of a dog that was recently found along a Colorado trail.

According to a crime alert poster shared by the Denver Animal Shelter, the pup was found near the stream of the Sanderson Gulch Trail on July 6. The young pit bull was “emaciated.” The trail is on the south side of Denver near the intersection of W. Gunnison Place and S. Zuni Street.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information on who the owner is.

Call 720-913-STOP with information.

