CU Boulder chemists working on a new way to recycle plastic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The unfortunate truth of recycling plastic is that only around 5% of what we recycle actually gets turned into something new. That leaves a large amount of plastic to either head to our landfills or into our environment.

“While we kind of pat ourselves on the back and doing our due diligence, we have a problem, and the problem is not going away,” said Dr, Oana Luca, an assistant chemistry professor at CU Boulder.

Motivated by this ever growing issues, Luca and a team of researchers started working on a solution.

“Since we’re chemists, we like to think of everything like a molecule,” explained Luca, “We ended up making a mock molecule which kind of mimics what the plastic is made of, and we studied how we can use electricity to break those down.”

Using forms of electricity and chemical reactions, the team was able to watch the plastic dissolve.

“It’s very exciting because this actually allows us to produce the original molecules that were used to make the PET (common kind of plastic found in soda bottles). We’re just dissolving the plastic away and not only are we dissolving the plastic away, but we’re able to recover the building blocks the plastic was made from,” said Luca adding this is an exciting step in working to tackle the massive plastic pollution our world faces.

“Some people believe that chemical recycling is the future because it’s sustainable and you can get the original materials back,” said Luca. Getting those original materials back are crucial in recycling plastic so more plastic can actually be turned into something else versus being redirected to the landfill.

Still in the early stages of this study, Luca said they are excited to be working in the right direction.

