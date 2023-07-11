Colorado Springs radio station to hold a raffle for Taylor Swift tickets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs radio station is offering Swifties a chance at a pair of concert tickets this week in a raffle.

98.9 Magic FM is hosting a live event on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Outlets at Castle Rock. Those who attend and show up dressed as their favorite Taylor Swift Era can be entered in a raffle to win Taylor Swift concert tickets. The event will also feature T-Swift Karaoke, trivia and a dance-off.

Also, in honor of Swift and “The Eras Tour,” Swift’s name and music will take over 98.9 MAGIC FM for 24 hours on Saturday, July 15, as the station becomes “98.9 TAYLOR FM” and goes wall-to-wall with Taylor Swift music from all The Eras of Taylor, all day long.

Click here for details on a contest the station is also running for Swift tickets.

We have more chances to win Taylor Swift Tickets! This Thursday from 4p-7p. Tickets will be given out at 6:45pm - so come up after work and Par-Tay!! Posted by 98.9 Magic FM on Monday, July 10, 2023

