$75K in stolen cars recovered in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies from Fremont and Pueblo counties uncovered tens of thousands of dollars in stolen vehicles during an investigation earlier in the month.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the investigation Monday.

The investigation started with a car theft out of Fremont County and led deputies to the Pueblo County. A search warrant was executed on July 5.

“Deputies located and recovered a total of six stolen vehicles worth an estimated $75,000 in combined value,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. More arrests in the case are expected, the sheriff’s office added.

No further details have been released at this time. We’ll update as we learn more.

