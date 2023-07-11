$75K in stolen cars recovered in Pueblo County

(Pexels)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies from Fremont and Pueblo counties uncovered tens of thousands of dollars in stolen vehicles during an investigation earlier in the month.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the investigation Monday.

The investigation started with a car theft out of Fremont County and led deputies to the Pueblo County. A search warrant was executed on July 5.

“Deputies located and recovered a total of six stolen vehicles worth an estimated $75,000 in combined value,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. More arrests in the case are expected, the sheriff’s office added.

No further details have been released at this time. We’ll update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers are on scene in a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
Suspect dead after large police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Powerball generic graphic.
Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in Colorado, unclaimed as of Monday morning
Bryan Petersen.
Man accused of shooting at a mother and child during suspected road rage incident in Colorado Springs
Photos tied to a massive drug investigation in Colorado.
More than 400 pounds of meth seized in Colorado drug case, possible ties to Mexican drug cartel
Marlissia Anderson said she does everything for her daughter. Now, that includes finding a...
‘She’s lost and mama is worried’: Colorado Springs mother forced to start from scratch after fire displaces her family

Latest News

Firefighters tell 11 News surfaces at playgrounds can get hot pretty quickly. Concrete can...
Parents warned to take extra precautions on playgrounds after 14-month-old boy suffered 2nd-degree burns in Castle Rock
Multiple police officers are on scene in a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.
Suspect dead after large police response in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
New police academy proposed to city council, would be funded by excess taxpayer dollars
Storms winding down, getting hot across southern Colorado
Heating up this week