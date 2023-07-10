Wife of Pueblo homicide victim remembers husband

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Takima Saint Pierre tells 11 News her husband was a loving and caring man who was always willing to lend a hand. She says he was trying to break up a fight when his life tragically came to an end.

”It’s been hard on my kids,” Saint Pierre said. “They’ve been crying a lot at night and so was I and my brother they wanna know why and how this can happen”

Saint Pierre says she was inside her home with her kids when her husband went to take out the trash the evening of June 27th. That’s when she says they heard four gunshots come from the parking lot.

“My son looked up at me and he said where’s dad and I said I’ll go get him and that’s when I found out it was him laying there,” Saint Pierre said.

Saint Pierre says that is when she called the police. According to the Pueblo Police Department, they arrived on the scene shortly after 8 p.m. and found Russell Kulkies dead.

The shooting is still under investigation and the police say they are still looking for a suspect.

“He just left to take out the trash and he noticed that someone was getting beat up and he just stepped in and he got hurt,” Saint Pierre said.

Saint Pierre’s brother says he was with her when the shooting happened.

“Normally you would assume you get robbed for an item or something but not that for that wasn’t that didn’t have to happen,” Saint Pierre’s brother Andrew Babnew said.

Saint Pierre says she wants to leave Colorado and give her family a fresh start.

“it’s been really hard being still here where it happened,” Saint Pierre said. “My kids don’t go out as much as they used to”

“It’s been pretty tragic because like I said, his son was inside so now he basically has some PTSD,” Babnew said.

Saint Pierre tells 11 Nws she wants to help the family stay strong but finds it difficult to keep it together.

“I’ve been trying to stay positive for my kids because they need to see someone who strong and I breakdown when they’re not around,” Saint Pierre said.

Pueblo Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their department or crime stoppers.

