Sunrise train to the top of Pikes Peak being offered in Colorado to benefit Manitou Springs library

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A special trip to the top of America’s Mountain is being offered this month!

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway announced the first-ever sunrise train on Monday.

On July 21, 2023, which is National Parks and Recreation Day, the special 4:30 a.m. cog ride will journey to the top of Pikes Peak to enjoy the sun illuminating the sky and rise overviews that inspired the lyrics to “America the Beautiful.”

Click here to get tickets while they last, you have to select “July 21″ on the calendar and choose the 4:30 a.m. time.

“The Cog is one of the most convenient ways to sit back and enjoy Pikes Peak and its breathtaking views, wildlife, and mountain vistas,” shared Ted Johnston, railway manager. “We are excited to offer travelers this rare opportunity to experience the sunrise in the comfort of the Cog. It’s an inspiring way to start the day and take advantage of a unique summer experience.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library renovation project.

Future sunrise trains are being considered.

