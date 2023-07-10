Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in Colorado, unclaimed as of Monday morning

A big Powerball winner in Colorado recently, despite not winning the jackpot.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KKTV) - Someone recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $1 million recently!

A spokesperson with Colorado Lottery explained the winning ticket wasn’t claimed as of 9:30 Monday morning. The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy Express in Elizabeth for Saturday night’s drawing. No one won the jackpot Saturday night.

Monday night’s drawing is the 9th largest Powerball jackpot and the second largest Powerball jackpot, so far, this year. The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19 drawing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Colorado Springs gets hit hard by hail
Eastern Colorado Springs hit by severe hail
An 11 News viewer shared pictures of the crash, where authorities said one person was seriously...
One seriously injured, dog dead after RV crash in Manitou Springs Saturday evening
The scene on July 9, 2023.
Man fatally shot by law enforcement in Summit County neighborhood
His family told 11 News they decided on a celebration of life over a funeral because Izak was...
‘Always say I love you’: Southern Colorado community celebrates the life of a teen gone too soon
The scene on Union near Damon Drive on July 8, 2023.
Motorcycle rider injured in northeast Springs crash

Latest News

WATCH: Someone in Colorado bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million
WATCH: Herd of deer spotted in Fountain, just a bunch of dudes hanging out
As temperatures are expected to dip below zero, experts share tips on keeping your home warm,...
Colorado Springs Utilities warns public about scams
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo 2023