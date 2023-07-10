Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in Colorado, unclaimed as of Monday morning

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KKTV) - Someone recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $1 million recently!

A spokesperson with Colorado Lottery explained the winning ticket wasn’t claimed as of 9:30 Monday morning. The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy Express in Elizabeth for Saturday night’s drawing. No one won the jackpot Saturday night.

Monday night’s drawing is the 9th largest Powerball jackpot and the second largest Powerball jackpot, so far, this year. The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19 drawing.

