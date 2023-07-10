“She’s lost and mama is worried,” Colorado Springs mother forced to start from scratch after fire displaces her family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a fire forced two families from their homes, one mother is searching for help as she is forced to start her life over.

Marlissia Anderson said she was at an urgent care clinic on Saturday. On the way home, she saw firefighters near Airport and Academy in southeast Colorado Springs.

“I trailed them and I was like, ‘they’re going over here by my house,’” she said.

When she got home, she said she was distraught, worried about her dad who was inside at the time.

“There’s like, ‘he’s sitting right here,” Anderson said, “and I was devastated to see that my place was burned... I lost everything that I worked hard for. Everything.”

She had been living in her apartment with her 3-year-old daughter. Anderson said she, herself, had a hard life growing up, having lived in Memphis. She told 11 News nothing had been easy growing up. Even her decision to move to Colorado Springs was born from tragedy.

Anderson had been in a car crash and came to Colorado for treatment. She said she eventually moved, determined to give her daughter a much easier life than she had growing up.

But Anderson said she, herself, is still growing up.

“I’m a young lady that is so lost right now and just in need of which direction to go,” she said.

Anderson had slept in the car with her daughter, calling the American Red Cross the entire night. John Seward with the American Red Cross said they got the notification Sunday morning and reached out immediately.

“It just made me feel like I got this, I can keep going, maybe I can do this,” Anderson said.

After working to cope with losing her home, she said she took inventory of what she still has: her family. She said she is grateful that her father, who she said was treated for smoke inhalation, was still alive.

“I wasn’t up today and having to bury him and I’m more thankful for that,” she said.

In the meantime, she is holding herself together for the sake of her daughter.

“She’s my motivation, and that’s my world, that’s my rock,” she said. “She’s playing, she’s running around.”

Anderson said everything she does is for her daughter, and she’s worried about letting her see how sad she is.

“She’s lost and mama is worried,” she said. “And I know you don’t supposed to question God, but I don’t know what I have done to get this, but I just have to stay strong, I can’t let me daughter see me fall, I can’t let her see me cry.”

She continued, “All I can do is just stay strong around her and make her feel like we got this, but mama don’t know which way to go.”

Right now, Anderson said she is working to find a place to live. After that, she works on building up from scratch. If you want to donate to help, you can find her GoFundMe here.

