Parents of pedestrian killed in crosswalk push for felony charge against suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A case is continued for the fourth time Monday, in which a man is accused of driving on a suspended license when hitting and killing a man who was walking home from work in Colorado Springs crosswalk.

Christopher Pool is the suspect. He talked with the 11 Call for Action Team in March about the case, without his face on camera.

Pool faces five charges, including two counts of driving with a suspended license because of a prior alcohol related ticket and one count of careless driving resulting in death.

The District Attorney’s office said in March, more charges could be brought against Pool. Months later, court records show Pool faces the same charges he has since the case began.

The victim’s parents have been trying to get a felony added to Pool’s charges.

“He is charged with a misdemeanor. I don’t understand how you can leave the scene of a crime, never call 911, and just got a slap on the hand,” said Sallie Anderson, the victim’s mom.

According to the State Patrol report, Pool left the scene in his car after hitting Anderson but then returned on foot.

Pool is not charged with hit-and-run, a felony in Colorado. He admitted to leaving the scene for some time to 11 News Anchor Matt Kroschel.

“I’m not trying to alleviate what happened,” Pool said. “I moved the car, I ran back to him.”

When asked why he didn’t just stay at the scene to help Anderson, Pool said, “There was nothing I could do for him.”

Sallie and Mike Anderson, Caleb’s parents, have wondered why Pool’s actions that October 2022 night don’t constitute a hit-and-run felony, a heavier charge than what Pool currently faces.

“If we don’t do something to ensure that there is more than just a slap on the wrist, people are going to keep doing things like this,” Mike Anderson said after Monday’s hearing.

11 news tried to talk with Pool again at his last known workplace, but he was not there when we checked. He is next due in court August 9th.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.