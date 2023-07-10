More than 400 pounds of meth seized in Colorado drug case, possible ties to Mexican drug cartel

Photos courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 400 pounds of meth along with other drugs were seized in a Colorado drug investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced details on the case to the public last week explaining 16 suspects were indicted on 116 felony charges following an investigation that lasted about nine months by the West Metro Drug Task Force.

Investigators used wiretaps and undercover operatives as part of the investigation.

“To date, this operation has resulted in the seizure of over 400 pounds of methamphetamine; 325,000 pills containing fentanyl; 3 kilograms of cocaine; 1 pound of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, which could equate to over 350,000 lethal fentanyl doses,” part of the news release reads. “The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $5 million. Seventeen firearms were also seized, many of which had been reported stolen.”

Ten people have been arrested in the case, six people are still at large.

“According to the indictments, members of the drug trafficking organization would buy narcotics from a Mexican drug cartel before selling them in Jefferson County—and across the Denver Metro area,” the release adds.

The ten people arrested include:

-Thiago Escalante-Torres

Angelo Gonzalez-Hernandez

-Johnathan Kincaid

-Stephanie Larson

-Francisco Romero Portella

-Jonathan Ortega-Carias

-Pablo Ramirez-Martinez aka Alexander Ramirez-Martinez

-Felicia Redearth

-Daniel Emilio Torres-Torres

-Kristy Wilson

