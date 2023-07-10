Monday’s Most Wanted: July 10

Monday's Most Wanted for July 10, 2023
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of sex crimes against children is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

biebuyck

Nathan Biebuyck, 35, is wanted on two counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree assault involving strangulation. He is described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

griffin-kohn

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Griffin-Kohn faces several charges, including second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault, felony menacing and false imprisonment. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

hager

Sixty-year-old Steven Hager is wanted on five counts of violation of protection order, as well as charges of stalking, harassment, and retaliation against witness/victim. He’s described as 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

marquez-avila

Javier Marquez-Avila, 20, is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, harassment, child abuse and driving under restraint. He’s described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

richardson

Nineteen-year-old Maxmylyan Myles faces a laundry list of charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated juvenile offender, two counts of violent juvenile offender causing death or serious bodily injury, intimidating a witness or victim, first-degree trespass, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, juvenile handgun possession, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief. He’s described as a 6-foot-1 Black male weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

richardson

Marlon Richardson, 39, is accused of motor vehicle theft, third-degree assault, second-degree assault involving strangulation, and violation of protection order. He is described as a 6-foot-2, 175-pound Black man with brown hair and green eyes.

standridge

Charles Standridge, 39, faces a slew of charges, including stalking, first-degree trespassing, harassment, false imprisonment, second-degree tampering, careless driving resulting in injury, driving under restraint, and a pair of drug charges. He is white, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

windle

Forty-one-year-old Tanner Windle is accused of sexually exploitation of a child, criminal mischief and violating his parole. Windle is a white male, is 6 feet tall and weighs 177 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

