Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall

Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another car at a Mississippi mall.(Clay Edwards)
By Jordon Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:10 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police say a man was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on top of a car at a Mississippi mall.

Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddy Addison says the department received several phone calls prior to the Sunday incident that reported Robert Herring driving recklessly on Interstate 55, WLBT reports.

Once police arrived at the Renaissance at Colony Park outdoor shopping mall, Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and because Herring allegedly smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood.

The blood test results are not known at this time.

Herring was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Colorado Springs gets hit hard by hail
Eastern Colorado Springs hit by severe hail
An 11 News viewer shared pictures of the crash, where authorities said one person was seriously...
One seriously injured, dog dead after RV crash in Manitou Springs Saturday evening
The scene on Union near Damon Drive on July 8, 2023.
Motorcycle rider injured in northeast Springs crash
His family told 11 News they decided on a celebration of life over a funeral because Izak was...
‘Always say I love you’: Southern Colorado community celebrates the life of a teen gone too soon
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Summit County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden to have tea with King Charles and promote clean energy
Flooding from storms, heavy rain kills 1 in New York
A Boy Scout died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp,...
Boy Scout dies in boating accident on lake while at camp
Summer settles in this week
Heating up this week