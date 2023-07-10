Man accused of shooting at a mother and child during suspected road rage incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a long list of serious charges following a suspected road rage shooting in Colorado Springs.

The shooting was reported on July 4 in the area of N. Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. Police say the suspect and victims are strangers to each other. The suspect reportedly fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle, striking her car twice. Inside the victim vehicle was a mother and her child. The mother was able to get the suspect’s license plate number leading to his arrest.

The suspect was identified by police as Bryan Petersen. Petersen is facing a total of nine charges including two counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and other charges. As of Monday afternoon, Petersen was still in the El Paso County Jail.

