‘It withstood all the other storms, but this one got to it:’ Nearly 130-year-old skylight destroyed, city clean up continues after massive hail storm in Cripple Creek

As clean up continues following Friday’s massive hail storm that hit Cripple Creek, one museum in the city is looking to replace the irreplaceable.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - As clean up continues following Friday’s massive hail storm that hit Cripple Creek, one museum in the city is looking to replace the irreplaceable.

“The storm busted out our skylight that was put into the house in 1896,” Sandy Holloway, a tour guide at the Old Homestead House Museum, said. “It was 127 years old and it withstood all the other storms, but this one got to it.”

Holloway, who’s been in the Cripple Creek area for almost 30 years, said the storm was the worst she’s seen in her time there. She said she picked up some of the last pieces of the two broken skylight panels Sunday morning as she prepared for the day’s tours, and she’s just one person still working to pick up pieces across Cripple Creek.

“The storm was brutal, it did all kinds of damage up here, Holloway said, “not only our skylight, but cars and residences...”

Also damaged were city facilities and vehicles, like the Department of Parks and Recreation’s community greenhouse and Cripple Creek Police Department vehicles, and business storefronts, with letters knocked off of many of the casino signs down the city’s main roadways.

Police said Saturday they were waiting to hear back from assessors still, and while residents, officials and businesses still wait to hear back from insurance agencies, Holloway said she has hope for the city’s repair.

“I’m sure they’ll have the support of the Victorian Society, City Hall, City Council... I’m sure that everybody will chip in to help bring this town back to what it was before the storm,” Holloway said.

As for the skylight at the Old Homestead House, Holloway said the museum is looking to replace the destroyed panes with historically-accurate glass to get the artifact as close to the original as possible. Holloway said those at the museum believe insurance will cover all of those repairs.

Those interested in donating to help the museum fix the skylight can reach out on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

