Colorado Springs Utilities warns public about scams
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is warning the public about scams that are making rounds around the city.
In a Twitter post, they said the scammers are visiting homes and are posing as Utilities employees, threatening to turn off services if residents don’t pay them.
CSU told 11 News these scammers have gotten away with $6,000 so far and are still trying to get more. They also said Colorado Springs police are investigating.
It’s important to note, CSU said they will never go door to door and will always have CSU identification on them,
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.