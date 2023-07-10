Colorado Springs radio station has Taylor Swift tickets you can win in ‘What’s that Colorado Secret Sound’ contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Swifties. Listen up. You may have spent the past few months trying to get Taylor Swift tickets for her upcoming shows in Colorado this weekend, but there’s a way to win them!

98.9 Magic FM is holding a contest called “What’s That Colorado Secret Sounds.” Click here for all the rules tied to the contest and how you can enter.

The contest period started on June 26, but now that we are just days away from Swift’s Colorado shows, people are fighting for tickets!

HOW TO ENTER AND WIN, FROM THE 98.9 WEBSITE :

Listen to the Station during the Contest Period. At or around 7:00am MST, 8:00am MST, 10:00am MST, 12:00pm MST, 1:00pm MST, 3:00pm MST, and 5:30pm MST each weekday (each, a “Selection Day”), when the Station plays either the “What’s That Colorado Secret Sound,” “What’s That Colorado Sound,” or “Win Taylor Swift Tickets” sounders (each, the “Sounder”), listeners must call the Station at (719) 715-0989. Caller eight (8) to the Station, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion, will be the Potential Winner for that Selection Day after providing the Station the winning listener’s name and phone number, subject to verification and compliance with these Contest Rules. The Potential Winner must correctly guess, as determined by the sole discretion of the Station, what the “Secret Sound” is, in order to win. All entries may be played on the air. Time Delay Between Over-the-Air Analog Signal and Internet Broadcast: Due to the time delay that exists between the Station’s analog over-the-air signal and the Station’s online webcast, listeners who listen to the Station online may hear the cue to call later than listeners listening to the Station’s analog over-theair signal. As a result, the odds of an online listener entering this Contest on-air may be diminished. Station’s decisions as to the administration and operation of the Contest and the selection of the potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. Failure to verify winner’s eligibility 2 may result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Unclaimed prizes may not be awarded. LIMIT ONE PRIZE PER PERSON.

Who else spent the weekend trying to figure out 'What's That Colorado Sound?' You'll have seven chances to guess it every day this week, until we get a winner and finally give away these Taylor Swift tickets! Posted by 98.9 Magic FM on Monday, July 10, 2023

