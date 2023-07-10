Colorado man suspected of illegally landing helicopter for a picnic at a national park

MOOSE, Wyo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is accused of illegally landing a helicopter inside Grand Teton National Park for a picnic.

The National Park Service issued a news release on Monday detailing the events that happened on June 24. According to the National Park Service, Peter Smith of Gunnison and someone else were picnicking along Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake.

Ranger had to use a boat to get across Jackson Lake to reach Smith. Smith was charged with two violations tied to operating an aircraft outside of designated areas. Each violation is a Class B misdemeanor that could include up to a $5,000 fine and the possibility of up to six months in jail.

This isn’t Smith’s first incident involving the National Park Service. The government agency adds he was cited for flying a fixed-wing aircraft below minimum safe altitude, against Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in February of 2023. Smith paid a $530 fine set by a federal judge for the incident in Gunnison National Park.

