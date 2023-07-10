3rd arrest made in ongoing string of copper thefts plaguing Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Despite officers busting two people allegedly in the middle of stealing copper wires the day before, police say suspects returned to the scene of the crime Friday, resulting in another arrest.

Officers were called out to the Union Printers Home near Memorial Park on the morning of July 7, their second call to that building in two days.

“Detectives were contacted and advised that additional suspects had returned to the building from the previous day and were cutting more copper pipes and wiring,” a lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

After getting on scene, officers spotted someone sneaking onto the property and followed that suspect into the building.

“[The officers] could hear noise which sounded like power tools cutting through metal pipes. A single male suspect was taken into custody without incident,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Darrell Oliver Jr.

Oliver’s arrest was the third since July 6 in what detectives say is an ongoing string of copper thefts and burglaries across the city. Union Printers Home has been a primary target, with multiple recent burglaries there prior to the arrests on July 6-7.

Police have not said if they are anticipating additional arrests in the case.

