2 swimmers rescued from Arkansas River in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo firefighters rescued two swimmers in trouble on the Arkansas River over the weekend.

Bystanders called for help Sunday after seeing the swimmers trapped on a rock in the middle of the river. The Pueblo Fire Department’s swift water rescue team was deployed and was able to get both swimmers safely back to shore. One of the swimmers was transported to the hospital after the rescue to be checked out.

While the Pueblo Fire Department didn’t elaborate on why the swimmers were stranded in the river, in video from the scene, the river appeared high and was flowing steadily.

“This is a reminder that river and weather conditions change rapidly in Colorado, and we should be aware of our surroundings at all times,” the fire department said.

The rescue happened in the river’s kayak course-, which cuts through downtown. The stretch is a half-mile long with eight drops.

Personal flotation devices are required when going into the river.

