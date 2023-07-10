2 swimmers rescued from Arkansas River in Pueblo

Firefighters swim to the victims' aid on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Firefighters swim to the victims' aid on Sunday, July 9, 2023.(Pueblo Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo firefighters rescued two swimmers in trouble on the Arkansas River over the weekend.

Bystanders called for help Sunday after seeing the swimmers trapped on a rock in the middle of the river. The Pueblo Fire Department’s swift water rescue team was deployed and was able to get both swimmers safely back to shore. One of the swimmers was transported to the hospital after the rescue to be checked out.

While the Pueblo Fire Department didn’t elaborate on why the swimmers were stranded in the river, in video from the scene, the river appeared high and was flowing steadily.

“This is a reminder that river and weather conditions change rapidly in Colorado, and we should be aware of our surroundings at all times,” the fire department said.

The rescue happened in the river’s kayak course-, which cuts through downtown. The stretch is a half-mile long with eight drops.

Personal flotation devices are required when going into the river.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Colorado Springs gets hit hard by hail
Eastern Colorado Springs hit by severe hail
An 11 News viewer shared pictures of the crash, where authorities said one person was seriously...
One seriously injured, dog dead after RV crash in Manitou Springs Saturday evening
The scene on July 9, 2023.
Man fatally shot by law enforcement in Summit County neighborhood
His family told 11 News they decided on a celebration of life over a funeral because Izak was...
‘Always say I love you’: Southern Colorado community celebrates the life of a teen gone too soon
The scene on Union near Damon Drive on July 8, 2023.
Motorcycle rider injured in northeast Springs crash

Latest News

Taylor Swift
Colorado Springs radio station has Taylor Swift tickets you can win in ‘What’s that Colorado Secret Sound’ contest
Powerball generic graphic.
Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket in Colorado, unclaimed as of Monday morning
WATCH: Someone in Colorado bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million
WATCH: Herd of deer spotted in Fountain, just a bunch of dudes hanging out