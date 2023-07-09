Two families displaced after fire near southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two families are displaced after a fire at a complex in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Colorado Springs firefighters said they responded to a neighborhood near S. Academy and Airport. They said they were able to get the fire out, but it did impact two units at the complex, displacing both families.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Firefighters said local authorities are working to help the families.

“There are some resources through Redcross that can potentially help the family if they are displaced. We will stick around and help that family through that process,” said Lt. Joey Buttenwieser. “Basically, it depends on how much damage there is, and if they are going to be able to go back into the house within that 24 hours.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.