Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:51 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say a shooting in downtown Cleveland sent multiple people to the hospital.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West 6th Street. She said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people.

Ciaccia also confirmed nine people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, WOIO reports. Their conditions are unknown, but Ciaccia confirmed there are no current fatalities.

Police said there have been no arrests in this shooting.

WOIO reached out to Cleveland Police and Cleveland EMS for more details.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family told 11 News they decided on a celebration of life over a funeral because Izak was...
‘Always say I love you’: Southern Colorado community celebrates the life of a teen gone too soon
There are multiple broken windows, downed phone lines and damage to vehicles after a severe...
Damage caused by severe storm in Cripple Creek
Anthony Hazard is one of several suspected of a number of copper wire thefts in Colorado...
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing and damaging more than $250,000 worth of copper wire from Colorado Springs landmark
Police in Colorado share warning after apparent theft caught on camera.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspected thieves appear to trick someone in Colorado, police share warning and ask for help
An 11 News viewer shared pictures of the crash, where authorities said one person was seriously...
One seriously injured, dog dead after RV crash in Manitou Springs Saturday evening

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday,...
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.
Showers and storms slowing down starting Sunday
A stray storm possible Sunday
Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Cleveland Police: 9 people injured in shooting
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head