One seriously injured, dog dead after RV crash in Manitou Springs Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is seriously hurt after a crash in Manitou Springs. That’s according to Manitou city officials.

They told 11 News they responded just before 6 p.m. on Saturday on the 2000 block of Manitou Ave. That’s where police found an RV that seemed to have crashed into a wall.

They said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital with serious injuries. They said two dogs were also in the vehicle. One was dead when officials found it, and the other was taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The crash is under investigation.

