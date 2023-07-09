Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Summit County

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted following an officer shooting in a Summit County neighborhood Sunday morning.

Details on the shooting are limited; all officials have confirmed is that the shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. on Idlewild Drive near Keystone and involved an officer. The shelter-in-place was for neighbors in the immediate vicinity and was lifted before 9 a.m. People are still told to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.

Injuries are unknown, and it’s unclear if it was the officer or suspect who fired the shots.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family told 11 News they decided on a celebration of life over a funeral because Izak was...
‘Always say I love you’: Southern Colorado community celebrates the life of a teen gone too soon
There are multiple broken windows, downed phone lines and damage to vehicles after a severe...
Damage caused by severe storm in Cripple Creek
Anthony Hazard is one of several suspected of a number of copper wire thefts in Colorado...
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing and damaging more than $250,000 worth of copper wire from Colorado Springs landmark
Police in Colorado share warning after apparent theft caught on camera.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspected thieves appear to trick someone in Colorado, police share warning and ask for help
New dog park coming to Colorado Springs.
New dog park coming to Colorado Springs

Latest News

Mostly dry on Sunday!
A stray storm possible Sunday
Eastern Colorado Springs gets hit hard by hail
Eastern Colorado Springs hit by severe hail
Eastern Colorado Springs slammed by large hail storm
An 11 News viewer shared pictures of the crash, where authorities said one person was seriously...
One seriously injured, dog dead after RV crash in Manitou Springs Saturday evening