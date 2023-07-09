Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted following an officer shooting in a Summit County neighborhood Sunday morning.

Details on the shooting are limited; all officials have confirmed is that the shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. on Idlewild Drive near Keystone and involved an officer. The shelter-in-place was for neighbors in the immediate vicinity and was lifted before 9 a.m. People are still told to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.

Injuries are unknown, and it’s unclear if it was the officer or suspect who fired the shots.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

