Motorcycle rider injured in northeast Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was hospitalized after crashing their motorcycle late Saturday night.

Police responded to Union Boulevard and Damon Drive at 10:40 p.m. on reports of a wreck and found the injured motorcyclist. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The rider suffered serious injuries but none were life-threatening, officers on scene told 11 News.

Southbound Union was closed for about an hour while police processed the scene.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash.

