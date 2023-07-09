Eastern Colorado Springs hit by severe hail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Scott Hastings has lived in this home in Colorado Springs since 2008. He says this is the largest hail he has ever seen.

“It just started hitting everything,” Hastings said. “It’s just scary. That’s pretty much what I can say.”

During Saturday’s storm, hastings was injured trying to move one of his cars inside the garage.

“It actually cut up my arm and I could feel it hitting my hat in my head,” Hastings said. “I didn’t knock me out, but I knew it was hurting.”

Hastings tells me he now has to get his cars repaired so he and his wife can get to work.

“The only vehicles it’s our only way of transport with the windows being completely busted out the back it’s kind of scary,” Hastings said. “How are we gonna get to where we need to go?”

This comes just less than 24 hours after another southern Colorado town got hit by massive hail.

“We had a golf ball size hail, and it totally destroyed the cars down the street with their windows out and it was really bad,” casino manager at Bronco Billy’s Casino John Johns said. “There’s about 3 inches on the road out there looked like snow.”

Police tell me some parts of cripple creek lost communication and century link has been working to repair downed phone lines. Residents in the town and surrounding areas say they were shocked by the amount of damage that was done by the hail storms Friday as people rushed inside for shelter.

“They were standing under the awnings we had basically, and they were coming in through the doors,” Johns said. “There was kind of a panic everyone trying to get in because it happened really quick.”

Police in Cripple Creek say they have been in contact with insurance to try and get assessments for the damaged cars and broken windows in city hall in cripple creek

