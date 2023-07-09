19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head

Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
By Ruben Villarreal and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A 19-year-old Texas woman is behind bars after police say she shot her 50-year-old mother in the head.

Police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a Laredo residence. The suspect, 19-year-old Crystal Lissette Mar, was found a few blocks away from where the shooting happened, KGNS reports.

Police say Mar was found with a 40-caliber handgun.

Her mother, 50, is alive and is being treated at a local hospital. According to police, she was alert and speaking to officers.

Mar was charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

The police department’s Crimes Against Persons section is handling the investigation.

