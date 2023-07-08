Southern Colorado city park rangers focus on rebuilding ‘sustainable trail system’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A handful of projects are underway for parks all across Colorado Springs.

The work addresses several issues within the spaces, including improving trail conditions and redirecting the homeless population from city parks.

A park ranger showed 11 News some problem areas, specifically in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

With all the rain we have been having, park rangers said some nature-made trails have flooded and eroded.

The summertime projects focus on rebuilding, shaping, and reseeding those trails.

The workday for a park ranger can start around four or five in the morning. Park rangers are currently focused on fire mitigation, building new and old trails, and finding creative ways to help with water runoff.

“People ask us what the typical day life in the park ranger is, and [I say] I’ll let you know when I find one,” Wesley Herman, Park Ranger with the City of Colorado Springs, said.

Herman said summer is their busy season.

“We are creating a more sustainable trail system, and by sustainable, I mean it requires less maintenance, it’s less susceptible to damage, it’s more durable,” Herman said. “And that way we can have those trails requiring less of our- less of those taxpayer dollars going to maintain them, but then also those trails are going to be here for decades, and centuries to come.”

They also said one of the city projects will also address the homeless population living on city property.

Park rangers said camping near waterways and on environmentally safe land is not sustainable for conservation.

This project will work to better identify, engage, and transition those experiencing homelessness to the appropriate services and permanent housing.

“Sometimes we will have homeless camps that will pop up in some of our properties,” Herman said. “And they are just not really sustainable to have on these properties. Whether that’s, you know, camping close to waterways, camping in areas that might be susceptible to wildfires, things like that.”

He also said everyone is welcome to volunteer with the city park rangers for summer projects.

“I grew up in the foothills of Colorado,” Herman said. “And I made that connection really early. And I have so many stories of, you know, seeing a really cool snake or just all those fun moments. And I hope that people create their own memories here and have their own aha moment.”

