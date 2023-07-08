Damage caused by severe storm in Cripple Creek

Multiple broken windows and windshields have been reported.
By Adam Atchison
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Cripple Creek, Colo. (KKTV) - There are multiple broken windows and downed phone lines after a severe storm passed through the city of Cripple Creek Friday afternoon.

Cripple Creek Police tell 11 News that officers have observed broken phone and cable lines, including some over cars. Windshields on vehicles and on homes were also reportedly damaged when hail pounded the area.

No electrical hazards are being reported.

Cell phone service does not appear to be impacted.

The city has reached out to CenturyLink to assess the damage.

KKTV has a crew on the way. This story will be updated.

