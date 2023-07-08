Bobcat rescued after driver finds it stuck under hood

Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.
Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man picked up an extra passenger on his way to work recently, KPHO reports.

The man was driving to work in Gila Bend, Arizona, when he unknowingly hit a bobcat.

When he parked his car, he heard a strange noise from under his hood. When he opened the hood, he was shocked to see two eyes staring right at him.

He quickly discovered that the additional passenger was a bobcat stuck in his engine compartment.

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Game and Fish officials showed up to help rescue the bobcat and remove it from the engine compartment.

The bobcat was sedated and eventually rescued from the engine with no injuries. Wildlife officials released the animal back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis
New dog park coming to Colorado Springs.
New dog park coming to Colorado Springs
Pueblo man loses car in neighborhood firework accident
Pueblo man loses car after firework sets it on fire
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Anthony Hazard is one of several suspected of a number of copper wire thefts in Colorado...
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing and damaging more than $250,000 worth of copper wire from Colorado Springs landmark

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Storms return Saturday afternoon
A puppy named Trooper has been able to beat the odds and survive after being found covered in...
‘Miracle pup’: Dog found suffering with 200-plus ticks saved by animal rescuers
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets
WATCH: Hail damage reported in Teller County following severe storm