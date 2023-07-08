‘Always say I love you’: Southern Colorado community celebrates the life of a teen gone too soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Community members are mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend gone too soon. Friday, they are celebrating him at Palmer Park.

Izak Jasso was 16 years old when he was killed steps away from his home while walking home from work.

His family said Izak’s happy place was Palmer Park, where he could be active and outside.

“This was his favorite place to be,” his mother, Jackie Jasso, said. “He loved to hike and bike, and he played ball. Played on the playground; this is where we came.”

His family said the horrific tragedy and loss of Izak left them wanting to celebrate the little time he did have.

“You know it’s hard,” Izak’s older brother, Ethan Jasso, said. “Losing someone especially so young. And my little brother. But it’s just to celebrate who he was as a person and how this summer was supposed to be for him.”

His family told 11 News they decided on a celebration of life over a funeral because Izak was always happy and would not want to see his family grieving.

Izak Jasso was a Mitchell High wrestler and a JROTC cadet. His family said he had tons of plans for the future.

He leaves behind his parents, four siblings- one of which is his twin- and girlfriend.

As they all gathered at Palmer Park, guests signed a book honoring Izak, admired the many photos of his accomplishments, and stood together in unity.

His family said they are holding Izak close to their hearts.

“The pin is from his wrestling season, every pin he got, he got one of these pins, and we did a red ribbon because it should just be close family and friends that have them,” Ethan said.

One close family friend said she is just trying to be there for the family and her close friend, Jackie Jasso.

“I can’t imagine. I, as a mother, can’t understand what she is fully going through,” close family friend Tony McCune said. “Hug your babies. You know, always be there for them, always say I love you, always say good night. You know you never know when it’s gonna be your last.”

The suspect, 19-year-old Marshaun Weathington, is accused of killing Izak. He set at a million-dollar bond in the El Paso County jail. He’s due back in court in September.

If you want to support Jackie and her family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.