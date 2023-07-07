Shooting investigation underway in El Paso County, community asked to register for ‘Community Video Program’

Police lights and a camera, generic graphic.
Police lights and a camera, generic graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation is underway in El Paso County as the sheriff’s office highlights its “Community Video Program.”

The shots fired call came in on Friday just after 3 in the morning for an address along Witches Hollow Lane. The neighborhood is in the Security-Widefield area. The sheriff’s office adds no one was injured and evidence was collected from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

The sheriff’s office is also asking the public to register for their “Community Video Program.”

“In a nutshell, this program enables representatives of both residential and commercial properties that are equipped with video or still image surveillance equipment to provide us their name, address, and contact information,” part of the news release reads. " In the event we are involved in an investigation in a particular area for which surveillance footage could potentially be useful, our personnel would reference the Community Video Program roster for that given area, contact participants, and request to view and/or download available and applicable footage.  In no way does participating in this program give the Sheriff’s Office remote access to surveillance systems or equipment.”

Click here for more on the program or call 719-520-7151.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Colorado mom sentenced for daughter’s death that was linked to fentanyl
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Colorado Springs firefighters confirmed the explosion was a homemade firework and it did blow...
Homemade firework explodes in southern Colorado resident’s face
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Sex assault at a Colorado Springs house party, unidentified suspect at large

Latest News

New dog park coming to Colorado Springs.
New dog park coming to Colorado Springs
Norah and her ice cream truck!
Little girl uses birthday party to raise money for Colorado animal shelter
Police in Colorado share warning after apparent theft caught on camera.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspected thieves appear to trick someone in Colorado, police share warning and ask for help
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspected thieves appear to trick Colorado shopper