Shooting investigation underway in El Paso County, community asked to register for ‘Community Video Program’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation is underway in El Paso County as the sheriff’s office highlights its “Community Video Program.”

The shots fired call came in on Friday just after 3 in the morning for an address along Witches Hollow Lane. The neighborhood is in the Security-Widefield area. The sheriff’s office adds no one was injured and evidence was collected from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

The sheriff’s office is also asking the public to register for their “Community Video Program.”

“In a nutshell, this program enables representatives of both residential and commercial properties that are equipped with video or still image surveillance equipment to provide us their name, address, and contact information,” part of the news release reads. " In the event we are involved in an investigation in a particular area for which surveillance footage could potentially be useful, our personnel would reference the Community Video Program roster for that given area, contact participants, and request to view and/or download available and applicable footage. In no way does participating in this program give the Sheriff’s Office remote access to surveillance systems or equipment.”

Click here for more on the program or call 719-520-7151.

