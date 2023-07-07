Pueblo man loses car after firework sets it on fire

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Isaiah Luna says while he was inside his neighbors were setting off fireworks. He says he saw an orange glare like a campfire that’s when he realized it was his car. Now he’s wondering how he is going to move forward.

“I was kind of scared to walk over there because I was trying to see I was hoping it didn’t get too close but it tore everything down,” Luna said. “It was crazy.”

The bush near Luna’s car was on fire, and so was his car. He ran to wake up his roommate.

“He was yelling, my name saying Keanu wake up and I thought he was messing with me at first right so I went outside and there are ashes it looks like it’s raining ashes everywhere you turn,” Luna’s roommate Keanu Nieto said.

Pueblo Police say they believe it was a bottle rocket, a firework that’s illegal in the city because it flies in the air. Luna says he relies on his car to take him to and from his two jobs when he is not at home working on his music. A car he was still working to pay off.

“It was definitely a tragic loss because like people have lives and you’re just making someone’s life change all around just because of one little situation,” Luna said.

luna’s roommate and his brother who also lost items in the fire started a Gofundme to help pay for the costs the fire left behind including $5000 to pay for the car and $300 luna says he was charged for towing his car.

“I feel for them they don’t deserve this nobody deserves that it’s a freak accident,” Nieto said.

Pueblo Police say they have referred charges of criminal mischief against the suspect. That person’s name has not been released.

