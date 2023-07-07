Police arrest 2 accused of stealing and damaging more than $250,000 worth of copper wire from Colorado Springs landmark

Anthony Hazard is one of several suspected of a number of copper wire thefts in Colorado Springs. He was arrested on burglary charges for one such incident at Union Printers Home on 7/6/23.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday after what police say was the latest in a series of recent burglaries of copper wire and tubing from a Colorado Springs historical landmark.

Police said they were called out to 101 South Union Boulevard, the Union Printers Home, at around 12:30 p.m. after a maintenance worker found several suspects inside the building stripping electrical wire. Officials said several K9 officers in the area who were familiar with recent burglaries to the building set up containment and watched the suspects leave the building carrying copper wire and tubing.

Officers said the three suspects ran from them, and they were able to apprehend and arrest two of those suspects, Anthony Hazard and Angela Wallace. Hazard’s picture can be seen at the top of this article, and police said Wallace’s image was not yet available the last time this article was updated.

Officials estimated the total costs of the damage and theft of the wires at the Union Printers Home were “well over” $250,000.

Officials said they believe the suspects are also responsible for other large copper thefts and burglaries in Colorado Springs and that detectives are working to “connect the wires.”

