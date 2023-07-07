New Titan campaign launched to create new jobs and opportunities for El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Business leaders are expanding Colorado Springs but need the community’s help. The Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation launched a new campaign to create new businesses and expand the already existing ones.

Business leaders say for the new Titan campaign to work, 100 people will need to join. The campaign will use their backgrounds for new ideas to expand. Leaders say this new campaign will run for the next six months starting today. After the six months are over, the ideas received will be used for a three year strategic plan. This will be used to attract new businesses, retain talent and expand already existing businesses.

The Colorado Springs Chamber says they have created over 2,400 jobs over the last 18 months. Business leaders say Colorado Springs is doing really well in fields including cybersecurity, defense, aerospace and software technology but the city needs to grow more to compete with other developments all across the nation.

“Small business should care as much as large business because that’s how we become a thriving metropolitan area and not a suburb of a larger community,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “That’s not what we are going to be.”

So far, the Colorado Springs Chamber has raised $1.6M for this project. The 100 interested people will have to put down a minimum of $10,000 investment every year for the next three years to join.

