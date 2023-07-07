New dog park coming to Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Construction of a new dog park in Colorado Springs is underway!

According to a news release issued by city officials on Friday, the ADA-accessible dog park will be located in Antlers Park. The park will feature two separate play areas, one for small dogs and one for larger dogs.

An exact date for completion isn’t available, but the news release states the dog park is expected to be finished this fall, depending on the weather.

“This project, part of the Downtown Historic Parks Master Plan, was designed based on residents’ feedback which identified preferred amenities for Antlers Park improvements,” part of the news release reads. “The park’s final master plan includes a tree canopy walk, an event garden and a picnic lawn.”

The money for the new dog park comes from voter-approved funding from excess tax revenue.

